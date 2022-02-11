Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AHH stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.76. 485,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,720. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 203.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 197.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $1,519,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

