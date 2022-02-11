Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $612,000 Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 101,545 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $27,326,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $16,916,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 304,156 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,239 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,459,000 after acquiring an additional 267,725 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.83 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

