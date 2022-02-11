Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,464,000 after acquiring an additional 122,941 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 63.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,341,000 after acquiring an additional 189,912 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $3,635,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

