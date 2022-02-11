Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,168,083 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,168,083 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 96,377 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.37 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

