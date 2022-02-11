Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 187,290 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 80.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187,290 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Blucora were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 28.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after purchasing an additional 359,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 72.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 181,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 91.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,977,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97,599 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.88 on Friday. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $871.10 million, a PE ratio of -42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Blucora news, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 19,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $324,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 47,978 shares of company stock valued at $796,083 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

