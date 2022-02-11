Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 57,700 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $354,734,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,333,000 after buying an additional 367,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 95.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,111,000 after buying an additional 352,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Loop Capital raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.15.

NYSE:FND opened at $108.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

