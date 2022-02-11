Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 72,428 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 49.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,428 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Titan International were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 42.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 108.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 731,229 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 423.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 460,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 96.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 401,652 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Titan International by 205.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 367,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.59 million, a P/E ratio of 133.38 and a beta of 2.62. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

