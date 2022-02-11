ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

NYSE ASX traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASE Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

