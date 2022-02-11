ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Shares of ASGN traded down $3.88 on Friday, reaching $108.06. 10,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,466. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. ASGN has a 12 month low of $89.33 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.80.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

