ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. ASGN updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.310-$1.370 EPS.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.18. The stock had a trading volume of 248,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,991. ASGN has a 12-month low of $89.33 and a 12-month high of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASGN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

