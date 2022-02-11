ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 92.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 88,471.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 27.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $656.88 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $269.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $782.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

