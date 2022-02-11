AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) SVP Sells $166,941.75 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AMK stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.33 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $29.54.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
