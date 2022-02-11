AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) SVP Sells $166,941.75 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMK stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.33 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 314,024 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 206,037 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 204,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

