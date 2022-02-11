AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 9.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s stock price was up 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 21,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 969,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 64,977 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

