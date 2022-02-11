Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.25

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 29526101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

ASTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Astra Space from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Astra Space alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.