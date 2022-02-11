AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZN traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $58.04. 9,038,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

