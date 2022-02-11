AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.
AZN traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,038,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,644. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.07%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
