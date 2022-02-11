AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AZN traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,038,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,644. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.