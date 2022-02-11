Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 57,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $637.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

