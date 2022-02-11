Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $42.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,116 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $42.10.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

