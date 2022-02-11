Atom Investors LP Invests $256,000 in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKTS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 207,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 178,072 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 500.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 203,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $5.88 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $321.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire acquired 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,258 shares of company stock worth $181,679. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

