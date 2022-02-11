Atom Investors LP Purchases New Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

