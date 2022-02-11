Atom Investors LP Takes Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CURI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $5,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 376,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 146.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 256,597 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 550.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 217,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CURI. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $203.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

