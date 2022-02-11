Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 708.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 696.63 ($9.42).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.79) to GBX 745 ($10.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($11.02) to GBX 860 ($11.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($9.06) to GBX 750 ($10.14) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.67) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

AUTO traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 640.20 ($8.66). 4,746,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 700.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 662.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 31.91. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($10.16).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

