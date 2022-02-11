Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 708.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 696.63 ($9.42).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.79) to GBX 745 ($10.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($11.02) to GBX 860 ($11.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($9.06) to GBX 750 ($10.14) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.67) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

AUTO traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 640.20 ($8.66). 4,746,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 700.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 662.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 31.91. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($10.16).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

