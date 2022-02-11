Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 325.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Avantor were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,570,669.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

