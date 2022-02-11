Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVYA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Avaya stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

