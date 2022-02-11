Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Avient alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avient by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,429. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.