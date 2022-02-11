Aviva (LON:AV) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 510 ($6.90) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 469 ($6.34) to GBX 468 ($6.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.76) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.76) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 480.50 ($6.50).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 445.50 ($6.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 419.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 408.06. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 447 ($6.04).

In other news, insider Martin Strobel acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £157,600 ($213,116.97). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,153.71).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

