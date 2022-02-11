Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $164,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.