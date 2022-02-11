Axa S.A. Has $18.73 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after buying an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,325,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $389.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.57. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

