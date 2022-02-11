Axa S.A. Purchases 75,494 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 42.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,494 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $59.72 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

