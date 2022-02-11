Axa S.A. Raises Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $19,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $94,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FOUR opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

