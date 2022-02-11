Axa S.A. Sells 7,500 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $15,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,388,000 after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,125,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE stock opened at $179.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.69.

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

