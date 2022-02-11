Axa S.A. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,474,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,261,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 51,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $302.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

