Axa S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,547 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

CERN stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $93.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.