Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Up 1,333.3% in January

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 1,333.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. Azimut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Several analysts recently commented on AZMTF shares. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

