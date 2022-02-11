Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $204.87

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.87 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 176.28 ($2.38). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 182 ($2.46), with a volume of 764,890 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.87. The company has a market cap of £566.91 million and a PE ratio of 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05.

Get Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Troup bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,150 ($12,373.23).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.