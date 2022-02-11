Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.53

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 58788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,652,000 after acquiring an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

