Ballard Power Systems’ (BLDP) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a C$15.30 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.16.
BLDP opened at C$12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of C$10.94 and a 52-week high of C$47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -32.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.62.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.
