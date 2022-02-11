Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 165,781 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,781 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $18,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Shares of RCL opened at $87.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.