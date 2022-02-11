Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK opened at $273.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.34. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

