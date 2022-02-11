Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,744 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $19,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,180 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

