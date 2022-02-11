Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $16.95 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,132,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,371 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $16,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

