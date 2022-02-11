Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $21.49 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 258.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,788 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $21,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after purchasing an additional 962,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,704,000 after purchasing an additional 203,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,708,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.