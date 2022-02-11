Bank of America Downgrades Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) to Underperform

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FLNC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $106,061,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $13,061,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.