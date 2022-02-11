Barclays Analysts Give Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) a C$32.00 Price Target

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) has been assigned a C$32.00 price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:DFY traded down C$1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 191,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,648. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

