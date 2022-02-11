Barclays Begins Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LI. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.63.

LI stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.13 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Li Auto by 11.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 723.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 72,394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 792,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 502,368 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

