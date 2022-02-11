Barclays Begins Coverage on NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of NIO opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. NIO has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $281,635,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of NIO by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after buying an additional 3,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,567,000 after buying an additional 2,458,313 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

