Barclays PLC Acquires 3,154 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,916,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 321,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 56,411 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

