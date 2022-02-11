Barclays PLC Acquires 41,778 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,778 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after acquiring an additional 391,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

