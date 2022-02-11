Barclays PLC Acquires 8,883 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American Software by 103,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $706.37 million, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.73. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

