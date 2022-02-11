Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Bank were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 36.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $267.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

